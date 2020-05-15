Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,808 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 3,854,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.