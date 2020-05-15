Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,462 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises 3.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.