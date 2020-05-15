Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 747 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 192,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.35 and a 200 day moving average of $337.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

