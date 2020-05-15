Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.18). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,033. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

