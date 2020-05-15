Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMLP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.01. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

