Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 15.7% in April

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 881,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 5,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

