GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 39.3% Lower This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 38% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $125,145.75 and approximately $270.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

