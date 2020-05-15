Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €51.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.09 ($48.94).

EPA BNP traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.54 ($30.86). 5,429,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.12.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

