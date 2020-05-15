Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.63 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

