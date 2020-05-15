Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN: GDP) recently:

5/8/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/7/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/6/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/21/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Goodrich Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

GDP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

