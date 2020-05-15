Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,000,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,772,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,486 shares of company stock worth $25,109,650 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

