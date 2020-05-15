GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE GPX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 9,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,756. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,953 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

