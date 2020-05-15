Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $161,161.03

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Graft has a market capitalization of $161,161.03 and $75.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00673338 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

