GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EAF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,889. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

