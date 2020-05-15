Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,335 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

