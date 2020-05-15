Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Numis Securities raised Great Portland Estates to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 786.56 ($10.35).

LON GPOR traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 619.80 ($8.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 806.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78).

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

