Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

GPP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 54.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

