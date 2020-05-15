Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $12.25 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,432. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

