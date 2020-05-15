Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €99.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grenke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.71 ($84.55).

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €60.95 ($70.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($121.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.86 and a 200 day moving average of €80.31.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

