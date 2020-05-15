Grid+ Price Tops $0.0450 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Grid+ has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $656.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

