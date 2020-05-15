Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bisq, Coinall and KuCoin. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $72.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 41,830,020 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit, LBank, TradeOgre, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

