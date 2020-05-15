Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Grindrod Shipping worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

