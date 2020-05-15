Grisanti Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

