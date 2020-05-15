Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 951,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $38,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,573,650 shares of company stock valued at $576,718,596 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 798,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

