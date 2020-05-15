Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Groupon from $1.50 to $0.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 359,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

