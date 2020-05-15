GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

GRWG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

