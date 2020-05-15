GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of GrubHub worth $92,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 280,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

