Gs Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 1.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after buying an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.04. 1,433,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

