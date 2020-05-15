Gs Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day moving average is $228.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

