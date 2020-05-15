Gs Investments Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.45. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

