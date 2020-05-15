Gs Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

NYSE HON traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.