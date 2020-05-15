Gs Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,574,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.80 and its 200-day moving average is $301.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

