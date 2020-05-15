GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.03.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 23.85%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,800. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GSI Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

