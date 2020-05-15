Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 150,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,348. The company has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

