Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $195.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.90 million and the lowest is $190.20 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $238.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $952.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.80 million to $977.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.22 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

