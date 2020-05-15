Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $16.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

