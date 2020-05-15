Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,408. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

