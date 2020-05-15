Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.