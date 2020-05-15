Handshake Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $28.44 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,402.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.02111961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.02526238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00460633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00678781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00071612 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00452530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 272,495,775 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

