Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $8.53 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

