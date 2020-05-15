Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Director John J. Ahn Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HAFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

