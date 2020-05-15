Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,782,000 after acquiring an additional 869,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,512,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

