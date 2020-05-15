Happycoin (HPC) Price Down 42.8% This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00777817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00237827 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000581 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.