HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of HRGLY traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.24.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

