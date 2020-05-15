HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of HRGLY traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

