Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,335

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,631.73 ($21.46).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.67) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,446.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,672.02.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

