Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,631.73 ($21.46).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 63 ($0.83) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,633 ($21.48). 1,042,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,446.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,672.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson acquired 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

