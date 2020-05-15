Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,631.73 ($21.46).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL traded up GBX 63 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,633 ($21.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,446.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,672.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.