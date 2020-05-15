Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Position Raised by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up approximately 4.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Harmonic worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 384,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,058. The stock has a market cap of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

