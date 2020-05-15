Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.39 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Harmony has a market cap of $16.23 million and $14.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.03469846 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

